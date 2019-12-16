Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson constantly picked up hidden gems in the transfer market, often paying close to nothing for key signings. The club believed they had signed one in Kleberson, who turned out to be a flop instead. But the player himself reveals that he was tricked into joining the club!

Manchester United flop Jose Kleberson has revealed that he was tricked into signing for the club by Ronaldinho. The Brazil international was told by the Barcelona great that he too would be signing for the Red Devils, only to join Barcelona later.

“There were two clubs interested in signing me: Manchester United and Leeds,” Kleberson told FourFourTwo.

“It was an easy choice, but there’s a funny story about it, too.

“When [Manchester] United’s interest in me was confirmed, I was with the national team in France for the FIFA Confederations Cup. I can remember it clearly: I was with Ronaldinho and his brother/agent, Assis. Ronaldinho said: ‘They want to sign both of us.’ I said, ‘OK, let’s go, then!’

“I was so glad that he would be coming with me. I went back to Brazil and kept negotiating with United, but then Ronaldinho fooled me and went to play in the warm weather at Barcelona! He sent me to Manchester.

“That’s a joke between us until today. He knows that he owes me one.”

Kleberson’s Manchester United career lasted only two seasons, during which he made thirty appearances. He scored twice for the Red Devils during this phase, with both strikes coming at home against Blackburn Rovers and Everton.