Manchester United fans bring back ‘#OleOut’ as team falls to dismal draw against Everton

Manchester United’s season so far can be best described as inconsistent. The Red Devils have taken points from the ‘top six’ teams while dropping them against the lower ones. Their latest draw at home to Everton enraged supporters even further, and some of them went on social media to ask for his sacking. 

Manchester United missed the chance to close in on Chelsea as they were held to a draw at home by Everton. The Toffees, fresh off a win against Chelsea themselves, got the lead in the first half thanks to a David de Gea error and a Victor Lindelof own goal. However, young striker Mason Greenwood came off the bench in the second half to grab the equalizer.

Fans were left displeased with the performance of their team, who they thought had turned a corner following back-to-back wins against Tottenham and Manchester City. As a result, several supporters called for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked, with the club lingering in the sixth position.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Manchester United next face Colchester at home in the Carabao Cup before travelling to Watford on Sunday, December 22. They remain sixth in the Premier League, with twenty-five points from seventeen matches.

