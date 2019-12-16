Manchester United fans bring back ‘#OleOut’ as team falls to dismal draw against Everton

Manchester United’s season so far can be best described as inconsistent. The Red Devils have taken points from the ‘top six’ teams while dropping them against the lower ones. Their latest draw at home to Everton enraged supporters even further, and some of them went on social media to ask for his sacking.

Manchester United missed the chance to close in on Chelsea as they were held to a draw at home by Everton. The Toffees, fresh off a win against Chelsea themselves, got the lead in the first half thanks to a David de Gea error and a Victor Lindelof own goal. However, young striker Mason Greenwood came off the bench in the second half to grab the equalizer.

Fans were left displeased with the performance of their team, who they thought had turned a corner following back-to-back wins against Tottenham and Manchester City. As a result, several supporters called for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked, with the club lingering in the sixth position.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Beat Spurs, beat City at the Etihad then drop points at home to 16th placed Everton. Inconsistent. #OleOut — Andrew Kabuura. (@andrewkabuura) December 15, 2019

So @ManUtd have now dropped more points than we have won in the league. If anyone can describe this embarrassment as "progress" then football isn't for you.#GlazersOut #OleOut pic.twitter.com/KIkM9sVhXy — Gez (@GlazerFC) December 15, 2019

we've taken 3 points out of 15 against 5 of the bottom 7 teams. get ole out of my club #oleout

1-0 loss

2-0 loss

1-1 draw

1-1 draw

1-1 draw pic.twitter.com/LqmhC91yey — Awaken (@awaken_deen) December 15, 2019

Ole once again smiling after a draw and after that dreadful performance And fans thought after 2 lucky wins against City and Spurs that we were "back"😂 Pathetic #OleOut — Isaac Marks (@IsaacMarks00) December 15, 2019

How is he still in a job

He’s actually gonna get money too I beg we get knocked out of Europa cause we ain’t getting top 4#OleOut https://t.co/XBgu24eFl6 — Liam 🇮🇪 (11-3) (19-7) (@OscarForJoaquin) December 15, 2019

"We dominated the game. We put pressure on them."

Dominated what? Pressured what? You guys dominated losing possession.

What do you do about it? Complain about VAR. Unbelievable.#MUFC #MUNEVE #OleOut pic.twitter.com/pW4zAFf13q — PixelBoot (@BootPixel) December 15, 2019

How can a manager smile after drawing at home after a torrid display against a team placed 17th?#GlazersOut#OleOut — Akshat🔰 (@therealsexpectr) December 15, 2019

It's official. Right after that 1-1 draw against Everton, Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been worse than that of José mourinho.

The difference being that one was sacked, and the other remains.

Until January is when he'll prove us all wrong.#MUFC #OleOut pic.twitter.com/I2bvXccM7H — PixelBoot (@BootPixel) December 15, 2019

We are half chance FC always look unsure in the final third, never resolute in our final ball.

This is consistent for us under Ole and this result doesn’t surprise me in the slightest.

The players play with no synchronicity or pattern. They look like they are out of ideas #OleOut — KB_MUFC 🔰 (@kabtastick) December 15, 2019

One lost the dressing room too and the players downed tools, yet still got better results than the clown from Norway. #OleOut https://t.co/hYz8BsYoZC — ᴅᴜɴɴʏ 👹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 #OleOut #GlazersOut (@DunnyTWD) December 15, 2019

We've added players from Swansea, Palace and Leicester, Ole. Not one of them are a top club. #GlazersOut #OleOut https://t.co/NNhGbd8Aoc — Gez (@GlazerFC) December 15, 2019

Manchester United next face Colchester at home in the Carabao Cup before travelling to Watford on Sunday, December 22. They remain sixth in the Premier League, with twenty-five points from seventeen matches.