Things are looking different for us now – Jan Vertonghen hails Jose Mourinho impact

Tottenham have won four Premier League games out of five under Jose Mourinho, with Jan Vertonghen hailing the new head coach’s impact

Jan Vertonghen praised the turnaround Tottenham have made under Jose Mourinho after his late header earned a 2-1 Premier League win at Wolves.

Adama Traore, who gave Vertonghen a tough match at Molineux on Sunday, had struck to cancel out Lucas Moura’s early effort in wet conditions.

But Vertonghen headed home a Christian Eriksen corner in the first minute of added time to give Mourinho’s men their fourth win in five league games since the Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs are now within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea, who they host next weekend, with Vertonghen hailing the improvement made by his side in recent weeks.

“It was a very difficult game. We know how good Wolves are,” said the defender.

“People talk about the top six but they’re very close. They show it in the league every week. They’re a very good side.

“It was very difficult playing against one of the quickest guys in the league [Traore].

“When he [Mourinho] came in, he was very clear that he wanted to be in the top four.

“We were 11 points off when he came in, now we are three away.

“Things are looking different for us now, we are in the next round of the Champions League too.”

While there was joy at a late winner for Spurs it was a painful end to the game for Wolves, whose 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League is over.

“I’m distraught,” said captain Conor Coady. “I thought we were fantastic. We nullified them.

“We’ve got to manage the game better. We dominated them from start to finish. We have to pick ourselves up.

“We shouldn’t have conceded the last one. We dominated a top team like Tottenham.”