Phil Foden starts for Manchester City against Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola handed Phil Foden a first Premier League start of the season in Sunday’s clash at Arsenal.

Midfielder Foden has made seven league appearances for City this season but all had come from the bench before his promotion at Emirates Stadium.

The 19-year-old’s inclusion came as one of four changes made by Guardiola to the side which lost the Manchester derby last weekend as Nicolas Otamendi, Bernard Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan were also recalled.

John Stones, David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Angelino were the players to make way.

Foden told Sky Sports: “It’s the hardest league in the world, so to get a start means everything. I have to keep proving myself and showing what I can do on the pitch. I am confident in my ability.”

Guardiola added: “I want what he has been between the lines. We want his intensity.”

Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg made two changes to the side which beat West Ham on Monday.

Sead Kolasinac and Matteo Guendouzi were included in the starting line-up with the injured Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka the players dropping out.