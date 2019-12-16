Manchester United 1-1 Everton: 5 talking points as Red Devils slip to disappointing draw at Old Trafford

Manchester United missed the chance to move within two points of Chelsea, sharing the spoils at home to Everton. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the major talking points.

#1 De Gea in the spotlight

It’s fair to say that David De Gea hasn’t been the same player for the past 12 months. The Spaniard, a regular in the PFA’s annual Team of the Year set up, has had his fair share of errors and against Everton, it was no different.

The delivery coming in from an Everton corner, De Gea failed to make contact with his punch, before being easily bundled over by Yerry Mina. Consequently leading to the ball bouncing into the goal off an unaware Victor Lindelof, which handed Everton the lead and the initiative early on.

#2 Same old problems for United

A Manchester United team that looked rejuvenated with 3 wins on the trot faced the same old problems once again. Paul Pogba’s absence highlighted their inability to break down low blocks once again and even with the chances they managed, they were just not clinical enough.

Jesse Lingard’s miss from point-blank just 15 seconds in will go down as a big moment while Anthony Martial had fewer touches than Leighton Baines in the first half – the left-back had come in for Lucas Digne around the 20-minute mark. Extremely poor.

#3 Clinical Greenwood rescues United once again

Just like in midweek against AZ, United were looking clueless and disjointed. And just like in midweek, Mason Greenwood came to bail them out once again. The young striker was afforded the smallest of spaces by the Everton defence and took full advantage – finishing into the bottom right corner to put United level – just 3 days after his brace in the Europa League.

#4 Another big result for ‘Big Dunc’

Duncan Ferguson was purring when his side went 1-0 up and despite the game ending in a draw, he looked none the happier. 4 points in the space of a week against United and Chelsea is commendable and he has certainly been a breath of fresh air.

The Everton faithful have faith in Big Dunc and another big result will give him an extra week or two at the helm while the club’s search for a new manager continues.

#5 Moise Kean hits new low

Signed from Juventus in the summer, Moise Kean came with a big price tag and a big reputation. He quickly fell out of favour under Marco Silva, however, amidst reports of an attitude problem and comments from his father about moving back to Italy.

Given another chance by the new manager as a late substitute against Manchester United, Kean was substituted after just 19 minutes on the pitch, in what was a big embarrassment to the player – who stormed straight down the tunnel. Is there no way back for the youngster at Everton now?