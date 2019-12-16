Wolves 1-2 Tottenham: Late Jan Vertonghen header sees Jose Mourinho’s men march on

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham led early at Molineux but needed an injury-time Jan Vertonghen goal to down Wolves on Sunday

Jan Vertonghen’s late header earned Tottenham a 2-1 win at Wolves that moves Jose Mourinho’s side within three points of the Premier League’s top four.

Spurs seemed set to be held to a 1-1 draw at a wet Molineux after an early Lucas Moura strike was cancelled out by Adama Traore’s drive midway through the second half.

But in the first minute of added time, Vertonghen stooped to direct Christian Eriksen’s right-wing corner past Rui Patricio to seal a fourth win in five league games for Mourinho.

Wolves, for whom Diogo Jota lashed wide at the death, slip below Tottenham in the Premier League table after seeing their 11-game unbeaten run in the league come to an unfortunate end.

What a finish and what a win! COME ON YOU SPURS!

Spurs had taken the lead in the eighth minute, Lucas jinking into the box down the right before smashing an unstoppable angled drive past Patricio and into the roof of the net.

Wolves responded well to the setback, Raul Jimenez firing wide after being set up by Jota, but Eric Dier missed a good chance to extend Spurs’ lead before half-time, hitting the post after linking up with Dele Alli.

Alli curled a shot just wide after the restart but Wolves equalised in the 67th minute.

Jota and Jimenez combined to tee up Traore and he teased Vertonghen before thumping a powerful drive beyond Paulo Gazzaniga from 25 yards.

Wolves looked likelier to go on and win the game but Gazzaniga showed good reactions to keep out Romain Saiss’s late header, a save that proved key.

Eriksen, who had just replaced Lucas, delivered the corner and Vertonghen found a pocket of space in the box to guide home the winner.

29 – Adama Traore has scored his first competitive goal at Molineux for Wolves, with this his 29th home appearance for the club in all competitions. Awaited.

What does it mean? Spurs’ Champions League challenge is on

Chelsea’s recent stumbles have opened the door to the top four again and Vertonghen’s goal moves Spurs within three points of their London rivals – who they play next.

Wolves, meanwhile, were expected to find this season more challenging as they balance domestic and European commitments. They can consider themselves unlucky to have slipped away from the top four – a first defeat since October in any competition was a cruel blow.

Traore continues to add end product

It has been a good season for Traore, who has found new levels to his game despite being asked to play different positions. Given room to roam on the right of the Wolves front three, Traore was a constant menace and took his goal brilliantly.

Kane isolated in Spurs’ attack

Having scored twice in last weekend’s rout of Burnley, England captain Kane was kept quiet this time out. He had a trio of weak penalty appeals rejected and his first attempt on goal did not come until the 77th minute when a tame header was straight at Patricio.

Key Opta Facts

3 – Lucas Moura has scored three goals in his five Premier League matches under Jose Mourinho; he only had one goal in 10 Premier League appearances for Spurs with Pochettino in charge this season. Rejuvenated.

– Wolves have suffered just their third home defeat in the top flight in 2019 (W9 D6) and their first since a 2-5 defeat to Chelsea back in September. Indeed, each of those three losses have come against London opposition (Crystal Palace in January, Spurs on Sunday).

– Spurs have won two of their three Premier League away games under Jose Mourinho (L1), as many as they did in Mauricio Pochettino’s final 14 away from home in the competition.

– Since a 1-3 defeat as Chelsea boss in October 2015, Mourinho has not lost any of his past 54 Premier League games when his side has scored the opening goal (W48 D6 – Chelsea (1), Man Utd (49), Spurs (4)).

– Adama Traore’s equaliser for Wolves was his fourth goal of the season in 26 appearances, twice as many goals as he netted in his previous 82 matches as a Premier League player across all competitions.

– Five of Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen’s six Premier League goals have come away from home. Indeed, he scored his club’s first 90th minute winner in the competition since Harry Winks netted at Craven Cottage back in January.

What’s next?

Wolves go to struggling Norwich City on Saturday. The following day sees Mourinho’s men host Chelsea in a huge match for their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.