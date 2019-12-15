Premier League XI of 2019 (2019 January to December)

We are halfway into the 2019-20 Premier League season – and so far, we have seen some brilliant performances by various players. And now, as only two more weeks remain for the year to end, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the best Premier League XI of 2019.

Please note – To select players for the Premier League XI for the year 2019, we have taken into account their individual performances from 2019 January, till their most recent game so far. Just to be very clear – this includes games from the 2018-19 season as well.

Read on!

1. Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker was a part of the Liverpool team that finished runners-up in the Premier League last season. This season, Liverpool have started strongly and are ten points ahead of second-placed Leicester City on the league table. So far, they have conceded just 14 goals this season, which is the second-lowest among all teams playing in the English top-flight right now.

And Alisson is one of the major reasons for this, as he has made some brilliant saves over the past few months. He finished the 2018-19 season with a save percentage of 79.2%, and so far this season, he has achieved two clean sheets as well. The above numbers are enough to prove that he is one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

At right-back, we have Trent-Alexander Arnold who has also been having a brilliant season with his Liverpool side. Within a short span of time, the England youngster has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world, let alone the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold’s pace is what sets him apart from other players like him – the youngster’s pacy runs through the flanks work well in Liverpool’s system which consists of equally fast runners like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at front. So far this year, he has also scored a goal and delivered seven assists – which proves how effective he has been for the Reds this year.

3. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2019, runner-up in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2019 – need I say more?

Virgil van Dijk is not only one of the best players of the Premier League, but also one of the best players in the world. The Dutch centre-back was dribbled past only once in the whole of 2018-19, which goes on to prove how good a defender he is. So far this season, Liverpool have conceded just 14 goals – and the 28-year-old is one of the main reasons why Liverpool’s defence is so strong.

4. James Tarkowski (Burnley)

Very few centre-backs apart from van Dijk had a good 2019. If at all there is someone who was at least comparable with van Dijk ton an extent, it has to be James Tarkowski.

The 27-year-old defender is one of the best players for Burnley – which is highlighted by the fact that he has not missed a minute of Premier League action with Burnley so far this season. In fact, he was sidelined for a couple of matches last March – and those were the only two Premier League matches where he was absent from Burnley’s squad.

5. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Here’s yet another defender who performs more like a winger – Andrew Robertson was one of Liverpool’s assist leaders last season, having provided 11 assists over the course of the 2018-19 season. This season, he has added five more to his assists’ tally so far – but do not be mistaken – the Scotland international is an equally good defender as well.

6. James Maddison (Leicester)

James Maddison is our favourite midfielder this year – the England and Leicester City star has been one of the best players in the Premier League this year. He may have scored only 10 goals and recorded 8 assists so far this year – but each of these goals and assists came in crucial moments for Leicester, thereby proving how important he is to their side.

This season, the Foxes are second on the Premier League table, and have scored more points than their memorable title-winning 2015-16 season – and Maddison’s involvement is one of the major reasons for their success.

7. Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fabinho joined Liverpool last season – and since then, there has been no looking back for the Brazilian who scored 2 goals and recorded 3 assists in 2019 so far.

The midfielder has often been the starting point for Liverpool’s attacks in the past few months, and his ability to play the ball forward makes him quite a versatile addition to our Premier League XI.

8. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin de Bruyne has been one of Manchester City’s best players for several years now. The Belgian midfielder’s attacking intent and passing capabilities make him one of the best in his business.

So far this year, he has scored only five goals and recorded 10 assists – but do not let those “average-looking” numbers deceive you – de Bruyne’s exploits have often bailed City out from difficult situations. In the end, most of the plaudits for City’s success go to Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling – but in our opinion, the Belgian is more important to his side than anyone else.

9. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane’s inclusion in this list is yet another no-brainer. The Liverpool winger finished the 2018-19 season as the Premier League top-scorer, and this season, he has scored nine goals and recorded seven assists so far.

Mane also finished fourth in the race for the 2019 Ballon d’Or behind Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo – and that should prove how impactful he has been for Liverpool, over the past year.

10. Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy is our centre-forward, due to his brilliant form throughout the year. The 32-year-old has lately fallen out of favour with England manager Gareth Southgate, but we are expecting him to return to the team soon, as – let’s be honest – there is no better goal-scorer in the Premier League right now.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances for the Foxes – just two goals lesser than his tally from the 2018-19 season.

11. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is arguably Arsenal’s best player at the moment. He ended the 2018-19 season with 22 league goals to his name – which, in turn, helped him win his first-ever Golden Boot in the English top-flight.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, Aubameyang has managed to score 11 times and provide one assist as well, in 16 matches. The Gabon international’s form has been crucial for the Gunners in recent times, and we are expecting it to remain unchanged in the upcoming second half of the season as well.