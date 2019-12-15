World chess champion Magnus Carlsen becomes No.1 Fantasy Premier League player in the world

On Saturday, World chess champions Magnus Carlsen proved that his heroics are not limited to the 64 squares in the chessboard, by also becoming the No.1 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player in the world.

On December 8, it was reported that Carlsen is at sixth place in the FPL table which consists of more than 7 million players worldwide – and then, in the past week, he bettered his position and rose to the top of the table.

The 29-year-old goes by the name “Kjell Ankedal” in FPL, and has accumulated a total of 1152 points so far this season. As of today, 7,184,084 fans take part in the online fantasy football competition associated with the Premier League, and none of them has managed as many points as Carlsen till date.

Track the chess legend’s FPL progress in 2019-20 season, via the table shared right below (The OR column shows how his overall rank changed from 1,031,442 to 1 over the course of just 17 GameWeeks):

In the previous seasons as well, Carlsen had scored consistently high in the overall rankings – and he even finished among the top 2500 players once, in the 2017-18 season.

Despite having achieved some dizzying heights in both chess and fantasy football, the Norway international remains down-to-earth, as he puts his fantasy football success down to luck.

“A lot of people are asking about my FPL strategy – it not so groundbreaking – my strategy is one of part stats and part gut feeling,” he wrote on Twitter last week, while also crediting @Opta for some of his success.

This qoute may have been included in the @guardian story, but since a lot of people are asking about my #FPL strategy, mine is the not so groundbreaking one of part stats and part gut feeling. Part @Opta-mist and part optimist. Patent pending — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) December 9, 2019

And on Saturday, Carlsen also updated his Twitter bio after climbing to the top of the FPL table. Check out how he flaunted his latest achievement: