Former Liverpool star compliments Manchester United boss Solskjaer, calls him “perfect”

Manchester United finally seem to be having a resurgence under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, such that even former Liverpool players are calling him “perfect”.

Talking on the beIN Sports program, former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise discussed in detail how finding acceptance among his own people can be difficult because he isn’t afraid to speak his mind on things, and also hailed Solskjaer in the same regard.

It is no secret that Solskjaer is a hero to the Norwegian people, owing to his exploits with Manchester United over the course of 12 years a player, and his appointment as their manager has made him an even bigger hero among his people.

However, Riise doesn’t always get that same support, and he explained why.

“Solskjaer is the perfect Norwegian guy. He doesn’t do anything wrong, doesn’t do anything in the media. He’s just proper nice.” 🇳🇴 @JARiiseOfficial explains why he struggles for acceptance in Norway compared to the #MUFC boss. #beINPL #LFC pic.twitter.com/rUxrUCsrvN — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 14, 2019

Speaking about Ole, Riise said – “Solskjaer is the perfect Norwegian guy. He doesn’t do anything wrong, doesn’t do anything in the media. He’s just proper nice.”

Solskjaer’s former United teammates also tend to agree he’s one of the nicest guys in the game, and the moniker “baby-faced assassin” appears to stick better than ever even now.