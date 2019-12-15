Manchester United star makes another comment on Solskjaer’s position as manager

Manchester United appear to be on the right track after wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the Premier League were backed up by a UEFA Europa League (UEL) group stage triumph against AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford. But what does that mean for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Reports suggested that despite the temporary positives, Solskjaer could still be replaced by the likes of Mauricio Pochettino or Massimiliano Allegri, but it now appears the Norwegian has the full backing of the board, and specially the players.

Andreas Pereira spoke after the Alkmaar game in detail about how much the players want Ole to remain at the club, and it seems clear that he is here to stay.

“Everyone is behind Ole,” the Brazilian said.

“There is not a single player who wants him out. Everybody loves him at the club. He is very good to everyone.

“He has been fantastic for me personally. Everything I have now, I have to thank him for. He has given me playing time and confidence. I feel better and better for every game I play.

“He is very important for us young players from the academy,” added Pereira.

“He knows everyone who are coming up, and he knows the club in and out. It is massive for the young players.”