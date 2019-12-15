Peter Crouch reveals he gifted former Liverpool boss Jose Mourinho’s book on winning Premier League

Peter Crouch is a funny man, and he certainly had a funny story to tell on BT Sport while the studio discussed the concept of “Secret Santa” and whether it was a thing that went on in player dressing rooms. Crouch then narrated a story from his days at Liverpool.

Rather bizarrely, Crouch said that he got his Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez a book through Secret Santa. Not too bad right? Wait till you hear what it was.

According to the former striker, the book was actually a guide to winning the Premier League with comments from none other than Jose Mourinho!

“I got Rafa Mourinho’s book on winning the league!” “Xabi Alonso got someone an actual canary!”@PeterCrouch and Joe Cole on Christmas parties, missing the family, and getting Rafa Benitez in Secret Santa 🎄#EarlyKickOff pic.twitter.com/xM3VaR8lSn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 14, 2019

“When I was at Liverpool we did Secret Santa. I got Rafa Benitez. I bought him Jose Mourinho’s book, it was a guide on how to win the league.” Crouch said on BT Sport.

Joe Cole was sitting alongside Crouch in the studio, and replied – “He obviously didn’t read it.”

The tradition probably still goes on, but try beating this one!