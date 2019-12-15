Class of ’92 star reveals biggest Manchester United disappointment who ‘should have been superstar’

Manchester United play Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday, and it marks the 4000th consecutive game in which an academy product will be a part of the matchday squad for the Red Devils. Remarkable as that is, one former player believes there are still more positives that could have come out of the academy.

Nicky Butt is a part of the famed Class of ’92 that flourished under the management skills of Sir Alex Ferguson, and despite the talent possessed by the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and David Beckham, for example, he believes one academy product deserved to achieve superstardom…but never did.

According to Butt, Adnan Januzaj should have been a superstar, but was clearly unable to reach the heights everyone thought he would get to.

“For me, the biggest disappointment at this club was Adnan Januzaj,” Butt said to ESPN.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a player, probably since Ryan [Giggs], who was as good as that. He was unbelievable. In my eyes he should have gone on to be a world superstar.

“He’s still playing professional football [at Real Sociedad in Spain] and he will have a good career. I’m sure he’s a millionaire and he won’t be going to bed worrying about what bills he’s got to pay, but he should have been a superstar.”

Januzaj emerged as a top talent under David Moyes, but was unable to sustain his place in the team, eventually moving to other clubs in Europe.