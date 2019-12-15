Premier League |

Chelsea fans slam Frank Lampard’s failed tactics after 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, after VAR intervened late on to hand the Cherries an unlikely win at Stamford Bridge. Clearly, Blues fans were not happy.

It was a rather tepid display from Frank Lampard’s men, who were also beaten in their previous league game at Goodison Park against Everton, and did not do much to warrant a victory this time around either.

Fans were specially dismayed at the tactics employed by a normally astute Lampard, whose substitutions did nothing to impact the game positively from a Chelsea point of view.

