Chelsea fans slam Frank Lampard’s failed tactics after 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, after VAR intervened late on to hand the Cherries an unlikely win at Stamford Bridge. Clearly, Blues fans were not happy.

It was a rather tepid display from Frank Lampard’s men, who were also beaten in their previous league game at Goodison Park against Everton, and did not do much to warrant a victory this time around either.

Fans were specially dismayed at the tactics employed by a normally astute Lampard, whose substitutions did nothing to impact the game positively from a Chelsea point of view.

Lampard taking out Jorginho and Pulisic and still kept struggling Mount cost us the game. Kepa too learn to stay in your position. Chelsea is gradually becoming Arsenal FC, can’t even manage a home win against a team that lost 5 in a roll smh — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) December 14, 2019

Dont even say to me we need Alonso,Giroud,Pedro or Barkley back to win the game. Lampard has all players to win the game today but he got all wrong on every department. 1) Reece should start over Azpi

2) Mount should get sub off and play Pulisic at 10

3) Literally everything — Lamps (@CFCLamps_) December 14, 2019

Jorginho

Willian

Pulisic

All sacrificed to keep Mason Mount on. — Fille Chauve (@Fvnmi) December 14, 2019

Changing Pulisic and Willian instead of Mount? Wtf is wrong with Lampard? If we lose he should be the one to be blamed. How can u change your two best wingers and bring in a deadwood Odoi and shift Mount to the wings? — Stifler (@OboiStif) December 14, 2019

If mason mount starts another game other then the fa cup i actually will not bother to come watch it. Call me plastic but i cannot endure the football ive seen from him and the way he makes everyone around him worse. Thing is im lampardout mainly because of his favouritism — LAMPARDOUT (@Lampard_out) December 15, 2019

Last year I praised Lampard for being tactically flexible. This year, he has not been that. — Christian (@chrisATL04) December 15, 2019

Jorginho created our one big chance in the match btw. Was one of our best players. And Lampard chose to take him off when behind 🤡 — ChrisG17- FrankKhalid fan acc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇿 (@chris_g17) December 15, 2019