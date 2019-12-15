WATCH: VAR intervenes as Chelsea concede late goal to Bournemouth in 1-0 defeat

Chelsea fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at home against AFC Bournemouth after VAR adjudged that Dan Gosling was onside, after the assistant referee initially raised his flag late on at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were coming off a defeat against Everton in their previous Premier League game, and barely managed to scrape through into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) midweek, and confidence seemed low among the players.

Despite playing at home, energy levels were sadly nowhere near where they needed to be, and perhaps fans inside the stadium feared the worst as Bournemouth grew into the game.

The second half brought renewed optimism in Eddie Howe’s men, who pushed forward, and in the 84th minute, actually found the back of the net through an overhead kick from Dan Gosling.

It seemed offside at first viewing, and the assistant referee on the far side immediately put his flag up, with no Cherries player arguing with the decision.

However, replays showed that Mason Mount was playing Gosling onside, and the decision was overturned. Take a look.

.@afcbournemouth Dan Gosling onside for the goal pic.twitter.com/BGJ38JQsEM — Mars Rabara (@Mars_Rabara) December 14, 2019

The defeat leaves Chelsea vulnerable in fourth spot with Manchester United playing Everton on Sunday, with the possibility of ending up just two points behind the Londoners.