Frank Lampard accuses Chelsea players of being ‘too safe’ and ‘too slow’ in Bournemouth loss

Chelsea were “too safe” in their 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, according to frustrated boss Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard has demanded more urgency from Chelsea after they suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Chelsea were poor against Eddie Howe’s men – who went into the game on a run of five straight top-flight losses – and scarcely tested Cherries goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before Dan Gosling’s 84th-minute winner, given by VAR after it had initially been ruled out by referee Graham Scott.

The Blues come up against former manager Jose Mourinho when they travel to Tottenham next weekend and Lampard has demanded his side loosen the shackles in which they appear to be playing.

“If we are not at our best and if we don’t have enough, then we need to find another way,” he told a media conference.

“We need urgency in our play. Getting it through the lines. Don’t play safe; we played too safe.

“In front of our home fans, it’s clear we are not playing well enough. We are creating a lot but giving away silly goals. We didn’t create enough. We didn’t get the fans excited enough.”

Asked if he was blaming the result on the poor atmosphere created by fans, Lampard responded: “I’m not blaming them. I would be the first to say that, but I am never going to say that today. The play was too slow. I won’t blame the fans. The responsibility is on the players.

“I have been in the dressing room playing after those games and I am not going to draw a line between me and the players. We have a long week where they can go away a couple of days and, when they come back, train hard for Tottenham. We have to admit at the moment it is not good enough.”

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was delighted with his side’s display and hopes the VAR decision in their favour can act as a catalyst for a run of improved results, with Gosling’s goal allowed to stand after an initial offside flag.

“We certainly needed it,” he said. “It was the best we have fought and competed. We looked a real threat in the second half. Everyone gave everything.

“It is a difficult one [the VAR decision]. It happened in a flash. I don’t know if they stopped. I thought it would be tight. VAR took a long time. We are delighted it bounced in our favour.

“You are in the moment so are just waiting. It was hopefully something that turns our fortunes. There were some great performances.”