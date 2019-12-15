Chelsea 0-1 AFC Bournemouth: 5 talking points from another Blues defeat

Eddie Howe’s men returned to winning ways as Bournemouth claimed a shock 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Chelsea in trouble with 4 losses in 5

Having at one point put a commanding lead between themselves and fellow top-4 hopefuls Manchester United and Arsenal, Frank Lampard’s side are well and truly in trouble. The extent of their lead is evident – the Blues are still 5 points above United and 7 above the Gunners.

However, United can reduce the gap to 2 points tomorrow against Everton, while a loss against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs, whom Chelsea visit next week could well mean the Blues celebrate Christmas outside of the top-4.

2. Gosling the hero for Bournemouth

At full time, Dan Gosling’s ingenious finish was the talk on everyone’s lips and why wouldn’t it be? The 29-year old’s effort was initially adjudged offside but was later allowed to stand by VAR, and rightly so.

Gosling’s celebration showed what the goal meant to him – for it was he who had failed to score a tap-in that would have put his side in front, much earlier in the half.

3. Bournemouth back with big scalp

Having lost 5 games on the trot, Eddie Howe was slightly under the cosh coming into the fixture, but proved his mettle once again. The board’s support for him has always been unwavering but this was a situation alien even to him.

Indeed, the last time Bournemouth had lost 5 games on the spin – Howe was a 16-year-old player trying to make the grade at the club. Nevertheless, the players and manager responded to adversity brilliantly with a win over their 4th placed opponents to move 4 points clear of the drop-zone.

4. Lampard under pressure?

While their lack of signings and young side means any criticism of the manager must be taken with a pinch of salt, Frank Lampard will certainly be feeling the heat at the moment.

Having been at the club as a player, the former midfielder knows anything other than a win spells crisis at Chelsea. With so much going on, will the Blues manager really fancy a reunion with Jose Mourinho next week?

5. Top-4 race heats up

Having been 8 points off the pace as recently as a week ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United will be smelling blood. As stated before, navigate a home win against Everton and United could well reduce the gap to 2 points.

However, ‘Big Dunc’ and his side are themselves fresh from a win against Chelsea, meaning the race for the top-4 will be as exciting as it could possibly get come Christmas!