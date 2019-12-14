Jose Mourinho claims he shares ‘very good relationship’ with unsettled Tottenham Hotspur star

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he shares a very good relationship with unsettled Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen. The Danish playmaker has been looking for a way out of the club and has refused to enter into transfer negotiations with them.

Eriksen’s deal with the Premier League side is set to run out in the summer next year. Moreover, the 27-year-old is free to sign a pre-contract with any club in the upcoming January transfer window. Spurs, on the other hand, would want to get some transfer fees in return for the midfielder with the likes of Manchester United reportedly interested in a January move for him.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League encounter with Wolves, Mourinho revealed that he has had conversations with Eriksen but refused to delve into any details about it. He then claimed that he shares a very good relationship with the player and will not betray him by informing the media of the conversation’s details.

“I only know his contract ends at the end of the season and the conversations I have had with Christian are private conversations that I am not going to share,” he said.

“I think it is a personal thing. I am not going to share. He was so honest with me and I was so honest with him that our relationship is really, really good. We have a very good relationship that started on day one. I am not going to betray that trust and relationship.

“I just share these intimate conversations with the structure of the club, and Christian obviously knows I am an important part of the club and my job is to share with the structure but to you, it is not for me to say. It is up to Christian to tell anything he wants to or not.”