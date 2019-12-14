Sir Alex Ferguson indirectly slams Florentino Perez, questions World Super League plans

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has slammed World Super League, which is reportedly being planned by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. The league, which is still some way from turning into reality, is planned to feature 40 elite teams from across Europe which will be divided into two leagues of 20 sides each.

Sir Alex is of the opinion that the league is money-oriented and that Premier League clubs wouldn’t want to be a prt of it as they are already playing in the best domestic league in world football.

“I’ve read the report suggesting a World Super League for the elite clubs in Europe which would provide greater finances for the clubs,” Ferguson said as reported by Metro.

“Without question it is money-orientated, but surely this would not be attractive to our clubs in the Premier League, which at the moment is the best domestic league in world football and is well-supported financially by Sky, BT and now Amazon. I struggle to see why an English team would need to leave.

“Furthermore, the attraction of playing in the Champions League is huge for players, coaches and fans alike, as it remains the ultimate test in club football. A lot of clubs with great history could be lost if their partners in Premier League upped sticks. I strongly believe this is a realistic appraisal of the value of domestic football,” he added.