Manchester United star Marcus Rashford opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons. Club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had compared the English youngster with the Portuguese legend, who grew up into a world-beater at United.

Rashford has seen a massive improvement in his form recently and after a famous 2-1 win over Manchester City, the Norwegian tactician compared the youngster with his former teammate Ronaldo, saying it was “easy to compare” the two because of their “skills, body shape, attitude and attributes.”

Rashford has now replied to the comments by saying the ‘Ronaldo thing’ was nice and a compliment but he is aware of the fact that he still has a long way to go.

“The Ronaldo thing was nice, definitely a compliment,” Rashford told BBC Sport. “But I understand how far I’ve got left to go to reach the heights he reached so I am very clear-minded and focused on myself.”

The 22-year-old also opened up about his painting, which has been installed at the club’s training facilities at Carrington.

“It is a bit overwhelming but it is the process of development. The players I looked up to are obviously older now. The younger players look up to us,” he said.

“The transition happens so fast. When I understood that, my perception of that picture changed a little bit.

“When I was younger and saw people such as [David] Beckham and [Paul] Scholes on the walls, it gave me that determination every time you went to training. I wanted to reach those heights. I knew they were on the other side of the building, training every day and working hard. I was so far away from them but so close at the same time.

“It’s happening now where people like me and Scotty [McTominay] are an example to some of the academy lads who are coming in. It will be the same in a few years’ time, when it’s the next lot of kids.

“While that happens, I don’t see United’s breeding of players slowing down.”