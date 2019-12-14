Jesse Lingard reveals he thought his Manchester United career was over after holiday video went viral

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has revealed he thought his United career was over after a holiday video he posted on social media which didn’t go down well with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Lingard received widespread criticism from all quarters.

Lingard opened up on the situation in an interview with Daily Mail. “It genuinely was a mistake to post it. I have a lot of young followers and I would never put that out there deliberately. It was an accident.

“I was meaning to send it privately to one of my friends. I was on a plane waiting to take off. Someone from the club texted me and said: ‘Take the video down.’

“When I realised what I had done, my heart just sank into my stomach. I was like, ‘I am done at United now. This is the final straw.’

“I was told the manager was going mad, but I was in the air for two hours and literally couldn’t do anything. When I got back, I came in early to speak to the manager and apologise. He said I was on my last chance. He said I had to get my head down and that is what I have done. I am not stupid.

“There is no way I was going to let what I have at this club be taken away. On the whole, I have cut down on my social media stuff now. You do what you have to do,” he said.