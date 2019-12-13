5 best Manchester United players of this decade

Manchester United may have been the team with the biggest fall from grace this decade, but a sea of transition is finally starting to look like it might bear positive consequences by the start of 2020. Looking back at an eventful 2010-2019 for the Red Devils, there are still plenty of cheerful moments to write home about.

This will forever be the decade that saw United lose their greatest ever manager in Sir Alex Ferguson, after he retired at the end of the 2012-13 season, and a number of players have since come in and gone out without much fuss. However, some stars of this decade made a big impact and we list five of them today.

#1 Wayne Rooney

Any conversation about a club’s great players cannot go far without mentioning its greatest ever goal scorer, and hence Wayne Rooney becomes an easy fit into this list.

The former United captain has 253 goals in all competitions during his time at Old Trafford, overtaking the great Sir Bobby Charlton and writing his name into history, and a lot of that success came once the 2010s rolled in.

Amid talk of him leaving for either Chelsea, Real Madrid or even Manchester City, Rooney stuck it out, and became the go-to guy for the troubled Reds even when Sir Alex was no longer manager. He finally left the club in 2017, but left behind a legacy.

#2 Robin van Persie

He may not have lasted as long as Rooney at United, but Robin van Persie was the shock signing that made a whole lot of sense during Sir Alex’s final season in charge of Manchester United.

Coming in with a reputation of being a Premier League expert, the former Arsenal man took to life at Old Trafford like a duck to water, and scored goals for fun during the 2012-13 season. His final tally of 26 league goals in 38 appearances that season led United to the trophy and allowed Fergie to ride on into the sunset satisfied with how he went out.

Van Persie finally left United a couple of years later, but he remains a huge fan favourite whose contribution to the club can never be denied.

#3 David de Gea

The best goalkeeper in the world? It wasn’t always like this. David de Gea was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011 after scouts found his incredible shot stopping skills good enough to replace the great Edwin van der Sar, but life at United was far from happy during the Spaniard’s early days at the club.

His small stature let him be bullied by opposition players and defending corners became an impossible task for the custodian, who was often replaced by a second and third choice keeper early on in his United career.

However, de Gea persevered, and a few many protein shakes later, he was a changed man. Making his name once Louis van Gaal came in, fans saw the best of the former Atletico Madrid goalie, and his heroics continue to save the club from embarrassing score lines even today.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Need a winner? Give this man a call. Jose Mourinho became Manchester United manager in 2016, and he decided to call in a lion for help soon after, signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic at what seemed to be the twilight of his career.

It was anything but however, as the Swede took the Premier League by storm, scoring 17 goals in 28 league appearances in his first season, and leading United to lift the UEFA Europa League (UEL) trophy for the first time in their history, along with a Carabao Cup win that same campaign.

An injury might have forced him out sooner than he would have wanted, but many believe he could still be back, and boy would United fans take him back in a heartbeat.

#5 Marcus Rashford

Undoubtedly, the future is now at Manchester United. Former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the wheel, and the youngsters are getting more game time than ever. This guy is one of them.

Making a splash on the big stage after scoring a brace on both his European and Premier League debut, Marcus Rashford has become a household name now owing to his obvious skill and ability in a United shirt.

He is Mancunian born and bred, which makes him a complete fan favourite, and after a stop-start tenure under Mourinho, is starting to flourish under the tutelage of Solskjaer.

The England International has 10 league goals already this season, and if he keeps things going, could end up with a healthy tally by the end and continue the steps in the right direction for a club still stuck in transition.