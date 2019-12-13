Reports: Ed Woodward makes big decision on Paul Pogba Manchester United future

Ed Woodward has reportedly decided what the future holds for Manchester United’s main man Paul Pogba, amid rumours that he could be set for a move to Real Madrid in either January or the summer transfer window.

The Express are reporting that Woodward believes that Pogba is vital to anything that United want to achieve as a club, and will not be willing to sell the Frenchman to Real Madrid so easily.

Pogba’s current net worth is estimated to as much as £177m, and Woodward is willing to do what it takes should it mean that he remains at Old Trafford.

Pogba ‘one of the best players in the world’ – Solskjaer

The midfielder’s current salary is a whopping £290,000 per week, and he stands to make over £75million over the course of his five-year deal, keeping him right up there with the club’s highest salaried players.

While Goal report that Pogba cannot increase his weekly salary because of an image rights issue, it is expected that certain assurances may be given to him so that he feels comfortable enough to stay put.

The report also says that contrary to some opinions, he hasn’t fallen out with club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and once he is fit from injury, will give his all on the pitch for the red of United.