Reports: Secret clause in Pep Guardiola’s contract allows him to leave Manchester City after ongoing season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly a clause in his contract which allows him to leave the Premier League champions after the end of the ongoing season. Guardiola extended his contract with the club till 2021 last year but a sub-par start to the 2019/20 season has seen rumours of the Spaniard’s exit gain pace.

City are currently third on the Premier League table, 14 points off league leaders Liverpool and if reports from Sportsmail (via Daily Mail) are to be believed, Guardiola could be on his way out of the club after the end of the season, as per the aforementioned clause in his contract. The report adds that City are, however, confident that the former Barcelona manager will turn the club’s fortunes.

Only last month Guardiola had claimed that he was open to further extending his contract with the Manchester-based club.

“I’m open [to it], yes. It is not about what the club wants or not. For me, I want to see my players and the reaction of my players and everything. It is not as simple as I want to extend. I want to see the club, I want to see the players, I want to see how we are still working together,” he had said.