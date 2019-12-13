Ole Gunnar Solskjaer open to January buys

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen a resurgence at Manchester United but could be ready to reinforce in January.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he is ready to delve into the January transfer market.

Mason Greenwood scored a superb brace as United built on consecutive 2-1 wins over Tottenham and Manchester City by breezing past AZ 4-0 to top their Europa League group.

Solskjaer has leant on Greenwood and other promising youth products, much to the delight of United fans, but he is keen to deepen his squad and could act during the mid-season window.

“We are looking to strengthen in many positions,” he said at his post-match news conference.

“If you look at our squad compared to the others, we are getting there but we still need two or three players to have enough numbers to rotate through a long season.

“So we’ll see what we sign.”

Irrespective of who comes in, Solskjaer has a talent in Greenwood he insists he will be happy to use frequently on the big stage.

“He played against Tottenham and was class. I’m not afraid of playing him in the Premier League,” he added.

“Not at all. But it’s about sharing the minutes and finding the right minutes for him. Of course he’s ready to play in the Premier League.”