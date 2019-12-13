Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ star explains why Freddie Ljungberg is the best bet for the club going forward

Former Arsenal star Ashley Cole has opened up on who he wants to be appointed the club’s manager on a permanent basis following the sacking of Unai Emery. Cole, who moved to Chelsea from Arsenal, has defender former manager Arsene Wenger as well for keeping the club together in difficult times.

The former England international claimed that the fans understood what Wenger did for the club only after he left. He then went on to add that though Emery’s appointment did not work out, he hopes that interim head coach and former teammate Freddie Ljungberg will be appointed as the club’s manager on a permanent basis.

Cole believes Ljungberg knows the club inside out which will help him in changing things at Arsenal.

“There were a lot of people saying ‘Wenger out’. Then Wenger went and maybe they (the fans) understood what he actually did for the club and how he kept it together,” Cole told Sky Sports. “Arsenal are in a transition period – they tried Emery and for whatever reason it didn’t work out.

“Freddie is there and hopefully he can take over as permanent manager – he knows the club inside out. Freddie was my friend at Arsenal and hopefully he can change some things there.”