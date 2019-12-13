Fikayo Tomori signs new five-year Chelsea deal

England international Fikayo Tomori has continued his rise by signing a new contract through to 2024 with Chelsea

Chelsea have announced Fikayo Tomori has signed a new long-term contract, with the young defender committing his future to the club through to 2024.

Tomori is one of the players to have earned the trust of Frank Lampard this season, having shone for the Chelsea boss when on loan at Derby County last season.

The 21-year-old centre-back has started 11 Premier League games and made his England debut in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo last month.

Though Chelsea are reportedly set to spend in January having had their transfer ban reduced on appeal, Tomori has been rewarded for his fine form with a new deal.

“It’s obviously a very proud moment for myself and my family. I’ve been at the club since I was seven years old so I don’t really know much else other than Chelsea,” Tomori told the club’s official website.

“The club has been so good to me, looking after and developing me during that time into the player and the person I am today.

“It’s a dream come true to sign a new five-year contract. I’m really happy the club have shown this faith in me and I’m just excited to carry on.”

Tomori is the latest Chelsea academy product to sign new terms this year, following team-mates Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who have also broken into the senior England squad.

“We are very happy to see another fantastic young player come through from our academy into the senior team,” said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

“Fikayo has been with us since he was seven years old and has contributed to many Chelsea successes at youth level.

“Having enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Derby last season, Fikayo had a strong start to this campaign and we are enjoying seeing him grow into a key player for us. We are delighted he has committed to the club for the coming years.”