Reports: Arsenal make decision on Carlo Ancelotti hire following Napoli sacking

According to reports, former Napoli boss, Carlo Ancelotti is not a part of Premier League giants Arsenal’s list of potential managerial candidates.

ESPN claims that according to various sources, Ancelotti “does not fit” the profile of the kind of managers who Arsenal are currently looking for – and in addition, they are also not convinced by his most recent experiences with both Bayern Munich and Napoli.

The 60-year-old was sacked by Bayern Munich in 2017, just a couple of months into his second season with the Bundesliga giants, and last week, he was sacked by Serie A side Napoli despite helping them reach the last-16 in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

Furthermore, Arsenal have also received several other applications for their now-vacant managerial role and as a result, they are all set to conduct interviews in order to shortlist the potential candidates.

It was on 29 November that the Gunners sacked Unai Emery, after the Spaniard’s reign brought in a series of disappointing results both in the Premier League and in the UEFA Europa League.

As of right now, Freddie Ljungberg is serving as their caretaker manager in the interim, until they find someone to replace Emery on a permanent basis.

Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League table, with 22 points from 16 matches so far. Their next league game is against defending champions Manchester City on Sunday, 15 December.