Official: Everton confirm manager for encounter vs Manchester United

Everton have confirmed that caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson will continue to lead the team for at least one more match which is scheduled to be played against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ferguson was appointed as the caretaker manager after Marco Silva was given the sack by the club. The club legend helped the team register a 3-1 win over Chelsea in his first match in charge.

A club statement said: “Duncan Ferguson will remain as Everton caretaker manager for Sunday’s Premier League visit to Manchester United. Former striker Ferguson was in charge as the Blues secured a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison on Saturday.

“Ferguson will again be assisted by coaches John Ebbrell and Francis Jeffers and goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly.”

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and former Manchester United manager David Moyes have been linked with the Everton job so far. However, it remains to be seen whether they make a serious move for one of the aforementioned tacticians or wait to see if Ferguson delivers with the team.