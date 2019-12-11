WATCH: Jose Mourinho shuts down journalist, reveals who is the best Manchester United player

Jose Mourinho has something to prove now that he is the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, and for the first time in his new job, he appeared to lose his cool.

However, Mourinho handled it brilliantly, shutting down a journalist at a recent press conference when asked if it was fair criticism that he hadn’t handled young players well in the past at clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Portuguese then hit back, claiming responsibility for giving opportunities to top young players such as Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane, even claiming that McTominay was the best player at Manchester United now.

“Yes it’s very important, Scott McTominay is only the best player at Manchester United,” Mourinho said.

“Raphael Varane is one of the best players in the world, yes, it’s fair criticism.”

Meanwhile, McTominay earlier revealed how much the United players “love” current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I don’t read too much into what gets said online or in the press or different things like that,” he said.

“There’s two managers out there who have represented this football club. One currently is.

“Obviously it’s our duty as players to go out there and do our utmost best for him and hopefully we can (put on performances for him) because we love him. We love him as a group as well.

“So hopefully we can start putting in performances that we’ve deserved.

“And some of the points we’ve missed out on this year have not represented the level of performance as well, so hopefully we can keep pushing forward now as well.”