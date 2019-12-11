5 players Manchester United need to sell in the January transfer window

Manchester United have finally seen an upturn in fortunes after beating both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the same week in the Premier League. It appears as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are finally on the way up, but they still need to make some adjustments in the January transfer window.

United have been linked with several top European players recently, but before they sign more names, they should probably consider getting rid of the excess they currently possess. A few players were disposed of in the summer, and here are five who should probably leave in January.

#5 Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly suffered a major injury during pre-season for United earlier this year, and that probably saved him from being sold in the summer transfer window itself.

Solskjaer was clearing defenders left, right and centre with the likes of Matteo Darmian and Chris Smalling being sent to Italian clubs, and it looked like Bailly might have been next.

With the Ivorian yet to return to full fitness, it would seem maddening that United would continue to invest in a player who can barely go five games with suffering an injury. Surely, he needs to go.

#4 Phil Jones

You can’t doubt his commitment, but maybe you can doubt his quality. Phil Jones was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson many years ago with plenty of hype surrounding him, but he hasn’t lived up to the billing.

In and out of the team under Jose Mourinho, Jones is clearly playing second fiddle under Solskjaer to the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in central defence, and doesn’t help his own cause with mediocre performances.

With Chris Smalling improving leaps and bounds at AS Roma, it would seem only fair that he comes back and Jones is the man sold instead.

#3 Nemanja Matic

The first name on the team sheet under Mourinho, Nemanja Matic has fallen out of favour since Solskjaer took charge, and perhaps for good reason too.

The Serbian isn’t getting younger, and his pace has dropped significantly. This coupled with the emergence of Scott McTominay and Fred as a deadly duo in the United midfield has dropped Matic to the bench way too often this season.

Currently injured, it would seem likely that once United sign another top midfielder, Matic might be forced to find a new club to boss the central part of the pitch.

#2 Ashley Young

Manchester United fans will surely like this one. He may be club captain, but Ashley Young has struggled to live up to the standards needed to maintain consistency in results for a club the size of United.

He seems to understand the culture at Old Trafford, having played there for so long, but his dip in performances at crucial periods have irked fans to no end.

While he does still tend to contribute in big games, Young will be the first to admit that the left back slot now belongs to the next generation of footballers such as Luke Shaw and teenager Brandon Williams. This may be the best time to go.

#1 Paul Pogba

Let’s just get this over with. The hype surrounding a United exit for Paul Pogba has been going on for way too long, and the Frenchman has made no attempt to change any of that.

He continues to fuel speculation of a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus, and even Solskjaer has got to be fed up with what he is seeing. The World Cup winner is currently on the sidelines with injury, and has been accused of taking way too long to recover from it.

It seems clear that he wants to leave Old Trafford, and perhaps United will be better served signing a couple of top class players and let him join the club of his choice.