Reports: Ed Woodward to give Solskjaer three Manchester United signings in January

Manchester United could see as many as three new faces enter the gates of Old Trafford in the January transfer window, after executive vice-chairman of the club, Ed Woodward, has made his decision on the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Express are reporting that Solskjaer has been assured by the Glazers that he will not be sacked after a positive run of results that saw the Red Devils beat both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the same week.

The results brought a lot of confidence to the United dressing room, and morale is finally high among the group after a poor start to the season.

That brings us to the next order of business, which is the January transfer window. The report says that as many as three players could come to Old Trafford, though it may mean a bit of hard negotiating on the side of United.

Firstly, Erling Braut Haaland is the name that United are looking at, after his tremendous run of scoring for Red Bull Salzburg, while another name recently linked with a move is Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid.

A wildcard in all this is Donny van de Beek of Ajax, who is also linked with Real Madrid but United reportedly have an eye on him too. It remains to be seen whether the multi-time Premier League Champions will be able to wrap up all this business in January however.