The legend lives on: Standard Chartered celebrates 100 years of Bob Paisley

Widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in the history of football, the legend of Bob Paisley continues to live on till this day at Liverpool FC.

Presiding over the most-glorious era that Liverpool FC have ever witnessed, Paisley led the Reds to six English First Division crowns, three League Cups, a UEFA Cup and three European Cups in a dominant nine-year tenure from 1974 to 1983.

Remarkably, having previously been assistant to another Anfield managerial icon in Bill Shankly, Paisley was initially reluctant to take over the reins and was said to have announced to his players at his first training session that he was “only looking after the shop until a proper manager arrives”.

But, as fate would have it, the County Durham native ended up settling in his new role and the rest, as they say, is history.

Paisley was not just a legend of the club but he also created legends – giving Liverpool FC debuts to the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Ian Rush, all of whom have gone on to be enshrined in Kop folklore.

Retiring in 1983, Liverpool FC were the only club to experience the managerial greatness of Paisley and he continued to be an exalted figure at Anfield until his death on February 14, 1996.

Still, his legacy lives on and his record of winning three European Cups as a manager has only been matched twice since by Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.

2019 would have seen Paisley celebrate his 100th birthday and – fittingly – Standard Chartered have come together with the Paisley family to create “Project Stand Red” to unite the past and present to preserve a tremendous legacy.

And, in a scene which would warm the hearts of the entire Anfield faithful, Paisley can be seen being presented with his very own 100th Birthday Shirt by Rush, 39 years on from when the roles of two Liverpool FC greats were reversed.

Project Stand Red – Bob Paisley’s 100th Birthday Shirt

