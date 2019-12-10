Reports: Arsenal handed major boost in manager search with key target set to leave current job tonight

According to reports, Carlo Ancelotti the manager of Napoli, will leave his current job with the Serie A giants later tonight – paving the way for Premier League giants Arsenal to approach him for taking up the same role at the Emirates Stadium.

On Tuesday, the football reporter Fabrizio Romano who works for Sky Sports, The Guardian and Calciomercato, wrote on Twitter that Ancelotti is “seriously considering” to leave Napoli tonight after the UEFA Champions League match against K.R.C. Genk.

He further added that former AC Milan player and manager Gennaro Gattuso would be ready to become the new Napoli boss.

Check out the tweet shared right below:

#Ancelotti is seriously considering to leave Napoli tonight after match against Genk. Gattuso would be ready to become new Napoli manager. Carlo has always been appreciated by #Arsenal board… but he’ll take a decision about his future with Napoli only tonight after the game. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2019

As you can see, Romano has also written that Ancelotti has always been “appreciated” by the Arsenal board, which makes it evident that the English side are interested in appointing the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss as their new manager, following Unai Emery’s sacking on November 29.

Right now, Freddie Ljungberg is the interim manager at Arsenal and he has been expected to serve his role until the Gunners find someone to replace him permanently.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has had to fight off claims that various Napoli players have wanted him out of the club.

“The team is against the coach, they say. But it isn’t so,” he said after Napoli’s 2-1 defeat to Bologna in the Serie A last week.

“I have an excellent relationship with the squad. No one has ever failed to respect me. I don’t see any friction between the players and us,” he added further, before concluding:

“We exchange ideas every day, the situation must be resolved quickly because we are failing badly.”

Quotes via Mirror.