Reports: How Mesut Ozil reacted to Unai Emery being sacked by Arsenal

Arsenal hit back after a poor run of results to win 3-1 at West Ham United, marking the first time the Gunners won a game under the management of Freddie Ljungberg.

Ljungberg was forced into the position of head coach after Arsenal decided to sack Unai Emery late last month after morale and confidence remained low among the club’s players, and it became clear that certain stars were being sidelined along the way.

It is no secret that Emery did not believe the hype when it came to Mesut Ozil, constantly leaving the German out of the starting eleven and only ever giving a few opportunities for the former Real Madrid star to make an impact.

Singapore legend and Arsenal supporter Aleksandar Duric ‘not a fan’ of Unai Emery

Ozil’s woeful run under Emery may have been cause for concern for the North London side, but the sacking of the Spaniard could have also been a cause for celebration as far as Ozil is concerned.

That, however, wasn’t the case, as The Athletic report that Ozil paid a visit to Emery’s office along with the rest of the team and thanked the former manager for his time at the club.

Moreover, even former players such as Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal sent messages of support to the former PSG and Sevilla boss after his sacking. Clearly, the man had an impact on all surrounding the club.