Former Manchester United captain reveals what to do about the Paul Pogba situation

Manchester United are back to winning ways, and could have Paul Pogba back from injury soon as well. Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has been talking about him recently.

Valencia left United at the start of the season to head back to his native Ecuador, joining LDU Quito in his home nation, but he remains closely connected with the Red Devils.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from the club for quite a while now, and Valencia believes United just need to show the Frenchman he belongs at Old Trafford.

“Pogba is a star, I’ve known him since he was 14-years-old. Do you know what you need? Love,” Valencia said to Mundo Deportivo.

“I have heard many rumours about Zidane and Real Madrid but he never said anything. He is reserved and an intelligent guy. If in United they give him that love, Pogba will shine as before.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has constantly made it clear that Pogba remains an integral part of the squad and that he isn’t up for sale, but statements from Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane seem to suggest that Los Blancos will do whatever they can to bring the World Cup winner to the Santiago Bernabeu.