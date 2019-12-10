Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United star can be as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United may have another Cristiano Ronaldo in the making, and the club’s head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tends to agree with that fact.

Marcus Rashford has gone on a marauding run of goal scoring in recent weeks, and appears to be getting better and better as the season rolls on.

Rashford now has 10 goals in the Premier League to his name, and was instrumental in United beating Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the same week.

Solskjaer is so impressed by the work done by Rashford this season that the Norwegian even agreed to claims that the England International can be as good as club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘I’ve read Pep’s books’ says Solskjaer after beating ‘the best manager in the world’ in Manchester derby

“It’s very easy to compare the two (Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo) of them, yes,” he said.

“Both with skills, body shape, attitude, attributes – everything. The boy has every chance in the world to become a top, top player. Let’s hope he continues like this.”

Solskjaer played with Ronaldo briefly towards the end of his United career, and believes there are clear similarities between how Rashford and CR7 go about their business, but he was quick to keep the focus on his current United forward scoring goals.

“I don’t want to talk about the amount of goals,” Solskjaer said.

“As long as he (Rashford) keeps being positive and being direct and thinking about getting in front of the goal and getting chances, he’ll score goals.”