Former Premier League manager blames WhatsApp groups for toxic club atmosphere

It is no secret that the emergence of social media and the Internet has changed the way football is looked at these days, and some Premier League managers just can’t seem to understand the good it brings.

Alan Pardew is well respected for his time in the England with several clubs such as Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and most recently, West Bromwich Albion, but he believes there is a dangerous trend growing amongst the players.

Pardew thinks that players often have WhatsApp groups that exclude club management, causing rumours and a whole lot of gossip to enter the minds of younger talent in the squad.

“Now, when players are leaving the training ground, they’re not leaving the training ground, they’re WhatsApping each other and it’s now toxic and spreading throughout the whole group, bringing people in,” he said on A Pint with Eamonn and the Gaffers.

“Suddenly, you arrive at the training ground and there’s a strange atmosphere and maybe they’ve all made a different outcome to what you as a manager perceived the outcome.

“And it’s completely out of your control, of course. You can’t infiltrate it; you don’t want to really because then you’re asking for even more problems I would guess. The senior players and toxic players now have a bigger control over the dressing room.”