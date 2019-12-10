Premier League |

Arsenal fans do a complete 180 on Nicolas Pepe, praise him for West Ham victory

Arsenal were somewhat back to their best on Monday night, going to the London Stadium and coming away with all three points against a very game West Ham United team. However, one Gunners’ star stood out.

Nicolas Pepe was in an inspired mood as he notched up a goal and appeared to dominate the West Ham defence just like he was expected to when he signed for big money in the summer.

Arsenal fans have been critical of the Frenchman for his performances this season, but were all praise for him after the win over West Ham.

