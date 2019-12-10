Darren Fletcher reveals Manchester United players never get past one current star in training

Manchester United emerged surprise 2-1 winners over Manchester City in the derby game this past weekend, and in the aftermath, one man’s performance has been specially praised.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was ever present during the game for United, and put in tackle after tackle, most of which were successful, resulting in the Red Devils finally picking up the win against their city rivals.

Club legend Darren Fletcher later discussed the contribution of “AWB” at length, and narrated an interesting incident. According to the former midfielder, nobody gets past the right back in training, but he still does need to improve on the ball.

‘I’m enjoying every minute.’ New Manchester United signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka settling in well

“He loves to defend himself. It’s refreshing to see, but he has to get better with the ball. Hopefully he is working on receiving and passing in training. I don’t see for myself that he’s going to be an attacking fullback who storms ahead,” Fletcher told TV2.

“I was talking to some Manchester United players, and they were saying that no player has managed to pass Wan-Bissaka in training this season.

“It’s as if he refuses to let them pass. He has to get better technically, but he is a fantastic fullback. When he gets better technically, he’s going to take his game to a new level. He is a fantastic defensive player and contributor for Manchester United.”