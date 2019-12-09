Agent Saif Rubie made the headlines earlier this year with comments made on social media and the FA has now suspended him for six weeks.

Saif Rubie, the agent of former Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan, has been banned by the Football Association (FA) from acting as an intermediary for six weeks and fined £10,000 for messages posted on Twitter.

Duncan completed a permanent move to Fiorentina on September 2 following a turbulent few days that saw Rubie take to social media to accuse Liverpool of attempting to block a transfer.

Rubie singled out Reds sporting director Michael Edwards for criticism and alleged the treatment of the 18-year-old – who is Steven Gerrard’s cousin – showed “zero consideration” for the player’s mental health.

Liverpool described the allegations as “inaccurate” and “inflammatory”, while club legend Jamie Carragher and supporters rounded on Rubie, who later deleted his Twitter account.

The FA has now taken action against the agent by suspending him from December 4 until January 15, handing him a hefty fine and sending him on an Educational Programme for improper use of social media.

Rubie has been accused on bringing the game into disrepute with his social media messages, although the FA has not specified which posts the punishment is for.