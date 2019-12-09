Reports: Ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery contacted by Premier League club over managerial job

It has been reported that Unai Emery, who was sacked by Arsenal just ten days ago, has been contacted by another Premier League side – Everton – who asked him to take over their managerial role if possible.

This is according to Sky Sports, who reports that an informal meeting between Emery and Everton’s representatives was held in London on Sunday, and the former PSG boss apparently asked for more time to think about his next move following his sacking at the Emirates Stadium on November 29.

The report further adds that Emery is keen to continue improving his English as he sees England, as well as Spain and Italy as viable destinations ahead of agreeing on terms with a new club.

Arsenal appointed Freddie Ljungberg as the interim manager following Emery’s sacking, and the Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for a new manager.

At the same time, Everton are also on the hunt for a new boss, after they parted ways with Marco Silva last week. Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai SIPG boss Vitor Pereira is currently on top of the Everton board’s list of replacements, as per Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri are also keen on signing Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti as Pereira’s alternative.