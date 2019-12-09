Solskjaer reveals plan to make Manchester United win Premier League again after derby victory

Manchester United were impressive in their 2-1 away win against Manchester City on Saturday night, and highlighted the good in what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought to the Red Devils since becoming their head coach last year.

However, United still sit fifth in the table, and have struggled with maintaining a decent run of form for a long period of time, and Solskjaer has now discussed the lack of consistency in a bit of detail.

The Norwegian plans on fixing the issue, which may just be mentality, and plans to take inspiration from his own time at the club as a player.

“If the boys are then telling me they can’t get up for these games – then we’ve got a problem,” Solskjaer said.

“But if it’s a mental thing, then we can sort it out.

“When I played, that’s how we won the league – we never gave points away against the lesser teams, the not-so-good teams.

“The Premier League is difficult – if you don’t have that mentality you won’t get results.

“I’ll work on the mentality.

“It’s consistency (that is the key) and just being better at taking care of our chances,” Solskjaer went on.

“We’ve had chances in every single game. There are so many games I could go through that we should have won.

“We know that we have to get better results against teams that drop deeper. We’ll improve on that.”