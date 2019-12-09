Dutch legend terms Liverpool star “new Cristiano Ronaldo”

Cristiano Ronaldo may be nearing the twilight of his career, but it appears his legacy could take the shape of a new footballer, according to Dutch legend Danny Blind.

Blind believes that Sadio Mane of Liverpool has shades of Ronaldo in him, which undoubtedly makes him one of the most special players out there.

Lionel Messi may have won the Ballon d’Or 2019 award, but the Argentine admitted that he was surprised to see Mane finish fourth, also revealing that he voted for the Senegalese to be crowned the world’s best.

“It’s a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place. But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That’s why it was difficult to choose a particular player. But I chose Sadio Mane because he’s a player that I like,” Messi remarked.

And Blind has gone a step further, calling Mane the new Ronaldo of world football.

Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah – Trouble in Liverpool paradise? | The John Dykes Show

“Sadio Mane is the new Ronaldo in world football,” Danny Blind said, per The Sports Rush.

“Do you know why Messi voted for Mane? Because great players recognise other great players.

“I don’t compare Mane to Messi. I think Sadio is much more like Cristiano Ronaldo in his very best years. Ronaldo was so physically and mentally strong.

“Sadio is like a massive rock of granite and yet so dynamic at the same time – just like Ronaldo was for so many years. It is right that people are finally taking notice of Mane as an incredibly special player.

“Sadio deserves to be recognised alongside the best attacker in the world, Messi. Now Mane must win as many trophies as he can, starting with the Premier League title.”