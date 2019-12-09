Pep Guardiola offers full support to Manchester United star after City defeat

Pep Guardiola was spotted in the mixed zone after Manchester United beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium deep in conversation with Fred, who was the subject of racial abuse during the Manchester derby on Saturday night.

Pep was reportedly consoling the Brazilian, who was peppered with abuse by the home fans while he attempted to take a corner for United during the game, resulting in one man being arrested after his video was leaked online.

Fred himself spoke about the unsavoury incident after the game.

“Unfortunately, we are still in a backward society. It is a shame we still have to live with that in 2019,” he remarked.

Solskjaer calls for Man City to hand fan lifetime ban for alleged racial abuse

“Unfortunately, this is happening in some stadiums. It happened here, it happened in Ukraine with some friends.

“It’s sad, but we have to keep our heads up and forget about that.”

Fred credited his club teammates for supporting him after the incident came to light.

“Thank God I have a lot of friends here in the locker room who hugged me, like Jesse Lingard. I don’t want to think about it. I just want to move on.

“We can’t give them any attention because that’s all they want. I spoke to the referee after the match, they will do something about it and that’s all.”