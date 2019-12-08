Marcus Rashford hilariously corrects Premier League after his strike is given as own goal

Manchester United defeated Manchester City by two goals to one in their latest Premier League encounter, capping off a dream week for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Marcus Rashford scored once again, adding to his season’s tally. As the Premier League congratulated him on his feat, the Englishman corrected one key stat.

Marcus Rashford hilariously corrected Premier League on Twitter, after they posted his goalscoring stats for the season. The Englishman pointed out that he has fourteen strikes this season, albeit one was ruled as an own goal by the dubious goals panel.

*1️⃣4️⃣ We gotta talk about this 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/uhdbFMq0Vh — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 8, 2019

Rashford has been climbing the scoring charts quickly following a slow start to the season. The England international has been deployed wide this season by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has ten goals to his name so far. He is joint-third in the golden boot race, behind fellow compatriots Tammy Abraham and Jamie Vardy.

Rashford’s form over the past few months has been important to Manchester United’s rise up the league table. The Red Devils, after a disappointing start, have beaten both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City within a week and are currently fifth. Furthermore, they have played against all of the traditional ‘top six’ sides plus Leicester City already and have accumulated four wins and two draws from the same.