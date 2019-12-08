Manchester United fans hail Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for defeating both Guardiola & Mourinho within three days

Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to hail their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for getting the better of two of the greatest managers of all-time in Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho within a space of three days. United beat Mourinho’s Tottenham on Wednesday before turning it on again against Guardiola’s City.

Most of the United fans were ecstatic at how Solskjaer turned the tides within a week and praised him for two incredible performances.

Ole has no tactics Ole can’t turn this team into winners Ole relgated Cardiff Ole has just beat 2 of the best managers in world football and took points off Klopp. Stick your Ole out up your arse. pic.twitter.com/pQyVnSkzKb — James Jackson (@Doublejayz72) December 7, 2019

I’m so unbelievably proud of this man. A shy but stubborn Norwegian. With all the shit that’s been thrown at him lately, he’s still standing tall AND strong, fighting for this club with all that he’s got. He loves United, and he deserves to be supported. We love you, Ole. #mufc pic.twitter.com/utfAXBQSqK — Maren 🇳🇴 (@footballqueeen) December 7, 2019

In four days, Ole has just tactically outclassed two managers with 53 major trophies combined. I don’t want to hear any more Ole slander until next season. Time for all of us to trust in him and the process ❤🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/V6ISvSXG9k — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) December 7, 2019

Ole is doing a massive job his hands tight behind his back. His net spent was about 40m and hasn’t backed properly, still get in with job and didn’t mourn like Jose. He is pushing to make us great so back your manager man and trust the process. pic.twitter.com/1JwZR49V9d — 🇸🇴🇸🇴🇸🇴MAN UNITED 4 EVER 🇸🇴🇸🇴🇸🇴 (@SomaliMUFC1) December 7, 2019

Some people just don’t get it.

We’ve had to put up with people telling us how shit Mctominay is.

How shit Rashford is.

How shit Ole is.

And while we’ve had to button our lips some of us knew otherwise.

And it feels f**king great. — Sav 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jonmikesav8) December 7, 2019

Ole Solskjaer defeated Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola in the same week. My manager 🇸🇯#MUFC pic.twitter.com/c93xayADyY — MUFC_Ahsan (@MUFC_Ahsan20) December 7, 2019

– Ole deserves a lot of credit

– Wan Bissaka is a fucking monster

– What a bloody performance at the Etihad, counter attacking masterclass

– Martial x Rashford crucial once again

– Lingard did bits

– Sir Alex very happy

– WE BEAT JOSE MOURINHO AND PEP GUARDIOLA IN THE SAME WEEK. pic.twitter.com/sCJZ2IBiuv — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) December 7, 2019

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are widely regarded as two of the best managers in world football. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tactically outclassed both of them in the space of four days. pic.twitter.com/d7R0WyJgfb — bet365 (@bet365) December 7, 2019

Ole Solskjaer defeated Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola in the same week. Wow. — 360Sources (@360Sources) December 7, 2019

Some of the managers that Ole Gunnar Solskjær has beaten as Man Utd manager: • Mauricio Pochettino

• Brendan Rodgers

• Maurizio Sarri

• Unai Emery

• Thomas Tuchel

• Josè Mourinho

• Pep Guardiola Some cunts call him a PE Teacher 🖕🖕🖕🤫🤫🤫 #OleIn #MUFC — Sebastien Rault (@SebastienRault5) December 7, 2019

🗓 December 4th: Man United 2-1 Tottenham 🗓 December 7th: Man City 1-2 Man United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has beaten Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola in 3 days. Respect#MUFC pic.twitter.com/t34DEJpFUW — SBA (@SBA_Uganda) December 7, 2019