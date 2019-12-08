WATCH: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets Sir Alex Ferguson’s seal of approval after huge 2-1 derby win vs Manchester City

Manchester United turned the mood around the club within a space of four days with two huge wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. After getting the better of former manager Jose Mourinho’s Spurs, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turned towards another one of the all-time greatest managers in Pep Guardiola and defeated him with an identical scoreline of 2-1.

United were rampant in the first half and could have scored three to four goals even before Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for them through the spot. Anthony Martial doubled the advantage in the first half itself and City found it hard to break down a rigid defence set up by the Norwegian tactician.

Even though Nicolas Otamendi hit one back from a corner in the 86th minute of the encounter, it was too little too late for Guardiola’s men. After the encounter, Solskjaer was seen gesturing towards former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who was in the stands, and the legendary figure gave his seal of approval with a round of applause for his former protege and current United boss.

Sir Alex Ferguson applauds Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following today’s win against City. Love this! #MUFC [Sky] pic.twitter.com/QECECdKZlR — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 7, 2019