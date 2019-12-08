Manchester United claim more than one of their players subjected to racist abuse during 2-1 win vs City

Manchester United registered a famous 2-1 in over arch-rivals Manchester City in the derby at the Etihad Stadium but the match was marred by racist incidents as more than one United players reported that they were subjected to racial abuse at the stadium. Video has emerged of a City ‘fan’ making racist gesture towards United midfielder Fred but more of his teammate(s) have reported abuse against them.

City were quick to release an official statement after the match, claiming they were “aware of a video circulating on social media” before adding “The club operates a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind”. Reports from BBC state that more than one United player has reported racist abuse against them, which is very unfortunate considering the fact that we’re living in 2019.

“We are still in a backward society,” Fred told ESPN Brazil.

“Unfortunately, this is happening in some stadiums. It happened here, it happened in Ukraine with some friends.

“It’s sad, but we have to keep our heads up and forget about that. We can’t give them any attention because that’s all they want. I spoke to the referee after the match, they will do something about it and that’s all.”

