WATCH: Sad video footage shows Manchester City fan directing racial abuse towards Fred

Manchester United’s 2-1 win over arch-rivals Manchester City was marred by an unfortunate incident as multiple players from the red half of Manchester complained about being racially abused by a set of fans at the Eithad. A video has emerged of a ‘fan’ directing racial abuse towards United midfielder Fred while he was near the corner flag.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were enough to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men the win over their once-‘noisy neighbours’. Though Nicolas Otamendi got one back in the dying embers of the game, it wasn’t enough from stopping United to complete two big wins in a space of four days.

However, racist abuse from the City fans seems to have taken the limelight away from the football. The defending Premier League champions were quick to release a statement about the incident.

“Manchester City FC are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a supporter making racial gestures during the second half of the match against Manchester United this evening.

“Officials from the Club are working with Greater Manchester Police in order to help them identify any individuals concerned and assist with their enquiries.

“The Club are also working with GMP regarding an instance of objects being thrown onto the field of play.

“The Club operates a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life,” the statement read.

Here’s a video of the incident.

Keep your eye on the guy in the red sleeves doing an impression of a monkey and the stewards totally ignoring it. This is absolutely disgusting on all counts!! pic.twitter.com/LN3uHeOq3Y — Secret Footballer (@TSF) December 7, 2019