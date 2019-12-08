On Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min just scored a goal which would ideally go down as one of the best goals of the 2019-20 Premier League season, against Burnley at Tottenham’s home stadium in London.

Take a look at the video of the goal shared right below:

As you can see, the Tottenham attacker showed what he was made of, with a stunning run that started all the way back just outside his own penalty area.

The South Korea international took on virtually the entire Burnley team on his own, beating each of them one by one thanks to his pace and skill. He then finished well, as he got into a one-on-one situation with the Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Son made no mistake with his finish, as he slotted home from close range.

Earlier, Harry Kane gave Tottenham the right start, scoring in just the fourth minute – while five minutes later, Lucas Moura netted one in as well to double the lead for the hosts.

At the time of writing, Jose Mourinho’s men were enjoying a 3-0 lead, with only about 38 minutes of play remaining. Tottenham, who are currently at fifth place on the Premier League table, will be able to consolidate their position provided they are able to finish the Burnley game with a win.